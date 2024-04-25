67 detained in Rajouri terror killing case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 24

With a massive net laid in the forest areas of Rajouri, where a government official was killed by armed ultras on Monday, the J&K police have detained at least 67 suspects, including at least 15 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terror associates, from the region. The suspects have been detained from Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Police and security forces are facing flak over the killing of the government employee Mohammad Razaq, a resident of Kunda Shahdra area of Rajouri. The attack took place despite heavy presence of security personnel ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Probe intensified: ADGP Jammu ADGP Anand Jain said two LeT-affiliated terrorists had barged into the house of one Territorial Army (TA) official and killed his brother Mohammad Razaq

He added that intensified investigation had been launched. “Credible evidences indicating the involvement of a foreign terrorist with code name Abu Hamza have been found,” he said

An official of the Rajouri police said a breakthrough had been achieved in the case, as a foreign terrorist, with code name Abu Hamza, had been identified.

“The probe is still on and the detentions and questioning of suspects is a routine process during investigation of any case,” the official added. The Army intelligence is also actively trying to identify other terrorists involved in the killing. The police say there were at least two terrorists who had barged into the house of Razaq and killed him on the spot.

Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain said two LeT-affiliated terrorists had barged into the house of one Territorial Army (TA) official, which was at a distance of 2 km from a famous shrine, Shahdra Sharief.

“The brother of the TA official, namely Mohammad Razaq, was shot dead by the terrorists after the TA official managed to slip from their clutches,” he added. A reward of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for providing any information on the terrorist. The terrorist Abu Hamza, police said, was wearing a Pathani suit and a brown shawl. He was also carrying an orange coloured bag. He had been involved in many other terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch regions, the police added.

