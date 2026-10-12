67 foreign nationals from 12 countries register for Kashmir Marathon

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg chaired a meeting to review the preparations, taking stock of arrangements being made by the nodal Tourism Department and other stakeholder departments, the spokesman said.

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The marathon will feature both the full marathon, covering 42.19 km, and the half marathon, spanning 21.09 km, to be held on the same morning. A three-day Marathon Expo will also be organised at Polo Ground here, he said.

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To ensure the safety and well-being of participants, 17 aid stations will be established along the marathon route to provide necessary assistance.

Garg directed all concerned departments to nominate nodal officers to ensure effective interdepartmental coordination and timely execution of their responsibilities.

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Emphasising the need to enhance the visual appeal of the marathon route, he called for beautification through the placement of potted flowers. He also directed the Roads and Buildings Department to inspect the route thoroughly and ensure that all potholes are filled to provide a smooth and safe running surface.

The concerned authorities were also instructed to prune trees along the marathon loop.

Highlighting the importance of preserving Srinagar's scenic beauty, Garg stressed the need to ensure cleanliness around Dal Lake.

He further directed the deployment of volunteers at appropriate locations and the establishment of medical camps with adequate staff to handle health-related emergencies during the event.

The Traffic Police was asked to publicise designated parking locations well in advance to facilitate participants and ensure smooth regulation of vehicular movement on the day of the marathon.

Garg emphasised that close coordination among all stakeholder departments and timely completion of preparatory measures would be essential for the successful organisation of the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon, the spokesman said.