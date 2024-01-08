Rs 67L penalty slapped on two stone crushers for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 7

Rs 67 lakh penalty was imposed on two stone crushers in Kathua district for illegal mining in Ujh river. The penalty was imposed by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh after measurement of large number of pits around the stone crushers from where minor minerals was excavated and lifted for processing.

The DMO informed that earlier several complaints and videos of illegal excavation with the help of heavy JCB chain machines had also surfaced on social media in which the stone crushers had found involved in illegal mining in and around their stone crushers.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a team of mineral guards was deputed by the DMO to collect the data and evidences after capturing geo-tagged photos and videos of all illegal mining sites around the stone crushers.

After calculating the penalty, notices have also been served upon owners of stone crushers to deposit whole amount in seven days positively, besides strict warning for adhering to all rules and guidelines of Geology and Mining department.

The DMO further informed that regular operations are being conducted in the rivers including Ujh, Ravi, Tarnah, Bhini, Sahar, Mager and other local streams where mineral leases and stone crushers are located.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Jammu #Kathua