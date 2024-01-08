Rs 67L penalty slapped on two stone crushers for illegal mining

Jammu, January 7
Rs 67 lakh penalty was imposed on two stone crushers in Kathua district for illegal mining in Ujh river. The penalty was imposed by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh after measurement of large number of pits around the stone crushers from where minor minerals was excavated and lifted for processing.
The DMO informed that earlier several complaints and videos of illegal excavation with the help of heavy JCB chain machines had also surfaced on social media in which the stone crushers had found involved in illegal mining in and around their stone crushers.
Taking cognizance of the matter, a team of mineral guards was deputed by the DMO to collect the data and evidences after capturing geo-tagged photos and videos of all illegal mining sites around the stone crushers.
After calculating the penalty, notices have also been served upon owners of stone crushers to deposit whole amount in seven days positively, besides strict warning for adhering to all rules and guidelines of Geology and Mining department.
The DMO further informed that regular operations are being conducted in the rivers including Ujh, Ravi, Tarnah, Bhini, Sahar, Mager and other local streams where mineral leases and stone crushers are located.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws
Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...
We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab
INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda
Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...
138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name
Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims