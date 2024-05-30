21 dead, over 40 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from UP's Hathras falls into gorge in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 30

Twenty-one persons were killed and more than 40 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar said, "A bus carrying passengers from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has met with an accident near Tanda, Akhnoor in Jammu. Rescue operations are under way."

The injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

Akhnoor SHO Tariq Ahmed told the Tribune that there were over 50 passengers in the bus which met with an accident.

"As the operation is under way, it seems that there are more casualties. However we will be able to tell the precise number only after the rescue is complete," he said. — with PTI

