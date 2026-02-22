DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 7 drug peddlers held in Jammu, Udhampur; 2 pistols, heroin seized

7 drug peddlers held in Jammu, Udhampur; 2 pistols, heroin seized

All the arrested peddlers booked under the NDPS Act

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:46 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational use.
Advertisement

Seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested at different places in Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Balvinder Kumar and Sunny Kumar, both residents of RS Pura, were arrested from the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu city and one pistol, one magazine and 21 grams of heroin were recovered from them, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

Mohd Iqbal and Amit Kumar alias Jogi, hailing from Samba, were also arrested from Gandhi Nagar, and one pistol and 146 grams of heroin were seized from them, he said. The official noted that the arrests were made on the disclosure of a drug peddler who was arrested by the Gandhi Nagar police early this month.

Advertisement

A police party intercepted a suspiciously moving person near Canal road in Jammu and subjected him to frisking, leading to the recovery of some quantity of heroin, the spokesman said, adding that the arrested individual was identified as Yawar Fayaz of Anantnag.

In Udhampur district, two hardcore drug peddlers—Mohit Sharma and Imran Khan—were arrested at Roun Domail and Pathyal Morh and recovered 5.45 grams of heroin and 6.20 grams of heroin from their possession, respectively, police said.

Advertisement

All the arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the spokesman said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts