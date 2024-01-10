7 drug peddlers held in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 9

In separate operations conducted today across north Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested seven drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession.

The police said at a checkpoint established by police station Tarzoo, around 50 km north of Srinagar, a police team intercepted one person, later identified as Adil Ashraf Khan, a resident of Sopore. Upon search, they recovered 248 SpasmoProxyvon-Plus capsules from his possession.

The police said that the accused had been involved in multiple cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

In Handwara, law enforcement agencies intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint in Chotipora. Upon search, the police found 126 gm of ‘charas’ from it. Two persons on board the vehicle, Mudasir Ahmad Dar and Danish Ahmad Bhat were taken into custody.

