7 held for running brothel under guise of spa in J-K's Udhampur

7 held for running brothel under guise of spa in J-K’s Udhampur

Further investigation is under way
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 05:48 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A spa, allegedly being run as a brothel, was raided in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which seven individuals were arrested, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Blue Lotus Spa Centre located at a private building in the Barrian area on Friday night, a police spokesperson said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that a brothel was being operated under the garb of a spa, he stated, adding that four women were among the seven individuals arrested from the spot.

A case under relevant Sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at the Udhampur police station, and further investigation is under way.

