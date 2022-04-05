7 houseboats gutted in fire in Srinagar’s Nigeen Lake

Srinagar, April 4
Seven houseboats were burnt in a major fire incident in Srinagar’s Nigeen Lake on Monday, triggering panic among residents and the tourists staying in them. Eyewitnesses say the incident took place at around 2 am.
Nearly 30 tourists were staying in the houseboats when the fire broke out and they were seen running for life. No one has been injured.
In January, two houseboats were destroyed after they caught fire on Dal Lake. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...