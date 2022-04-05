7 houseboats gutted in fire in Srinagar’s Nigeen Lake

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 4

Seven houseboats were burnt in a major fire incident in Srinagar’s Nigeen Lake on Monday, triggering panic among residents and the tourists staying in them. Eyewitnesses say the incident took place at around 2 am.

Nearly 30 tourists were staying in the houseboats when the fire broke out and they were seen running for life. No one has been injured.

In January, two houseboats were destroyed after they caught fire on Dal Lake. —