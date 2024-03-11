7 IEDs found in Poonch terror hideout

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 10

Seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized after a terror hideout was busted in Poonch district on Sunday. Security personnel also seized a wireless set. An official of the Army informed that the hideout, located inside a cave, was uncovered during a joint search operation, taken up by the police and the Army, at Dara Sangla in the Surankote area.

A few trying to harm peace: DGP Only a few elements are attempting to harm the peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory, DGP RR Swain has said, asserting that these are the stumbling blocks that need to be removed.

We have to take tough actions against such inimical forces so that a secure environment is ensured for trade, investment and development, he adds.

Swain inspects the firing range and other facilities at the Lethpora commando training centre and witnesses an anti-terror operation conducted by trainees.

Blankets and some other materials, believed to have been used by terrorists, were also found in the hideout. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Officials said that by seeing the condition of the recovered items, it is believed that the hideout was used by terrorists active in the area years ago.

A day earlier, DGP RR Swain, who was addressing trainees at the Commando Training Centre in Lethpora of Pulwama district, said a few elements were attempting to harm the peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory. “We have to identify and segregate these elements and take strong measures against them for the greater good of the public, thus ensuring that education, business and other positive activities are not affected,” he said.

The police have to act tough against criminals while protecting and helping the innocent, Swain said. Those who try to disturb the peace are stumbling blocks that need to be removed, he said and added, “We have to take tough actions against such inimical forces so that a secure environment is ensured for trade, investment and development.”

“While enhancing skills, we should remember that our ultimate goal is to serve the people, which includes our own families, to the best of our ability,” the police chief said. “We are from the people and we are duty-bound to protect them from crimes and criminals,” he added.

Swain also inspected the firing range and other training facilities at the centre and witnessed an anti-terror operation demonstration by the trainees.

Swain said welfare of the police family, including special police officers working shoulder to shoulder with the regular force, is the top priority of the police headquarters. As leader of the force, Swain said his heart beats for the special police officers.

As a welfare measure, 15 per cent reservation has been kept for special police officers in the forthcoming recruitment of constables and police headquarters is planning more such measures in the future, he added. (With PTI inputs)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch