7 ITBP men die, 32 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Pahalgam

Brake failure suspected to be behind mishap

The mangled remains of the bus in Pahalgam on Tuesday. PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 16

At least seven ITBP jawans were killed and 32 others, including two cops, injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in south Kashmir on Tuesday. The incident took place in Frisal area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra. Officials said the bus en route to Pahalgam from Chandanwari was carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus suffered failure of brakes. “Six ITBP personnel died on the spot. One succumbed while being taken to a hospital. Five of them are critical and they have been referred to the Army hospital in Srinagar. All of them suffered multiple injuries,” said Dr Mohammad Iqbal, Medical Superintendent of the Anantnag district hospital. The remaining injured are being treated at the Anantnag hospital.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered condolences to the bereaved families. “All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel,” Sinha said.

President Droupadi Murmu said, “The tragic loss of lives in Anantnag fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too expressed condolences in a Hindi tweet.

Prez expresses grief; condition of 5 critical

  • Five critically injured, taken to the Army’s Srinagar hospital.
  • President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah among others condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

