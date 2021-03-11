7 ITBP men die, 32 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Pahalgam

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 16

At least seven ITBP jawans were killed and 32 others, including two cops, injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in south Kashmir on Tuesday. The incident took place in Frisal area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra. Officials said the bus en route to Pahalgam from Chandanwari was carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus suffered failure of brakes. “Six ITBP personnel died on the spot. One succumbed while being taken to a hospital. Five of them are critical and they have been referred to the Army hospital in Srinagar. All of them suffered multiple injuries,” said Dr Mohammad Iqbal, Medical Superintendent of the Anantnag district hospital. The remaining injured are being treated at the Anantnag hospital.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered condolences to the bereaved families. “All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel,” Sinha said.

President Droupadi Murmu said, “The tragic loss of lives in Anantnag fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too expressed condolences in a Hindi tweet.

