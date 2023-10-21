7 killed in two mishaps

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 20

Seven persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu division on Friday. While four persons were killed when a truck fell down into a gorge in Jammu district, three others lost their lives in Kishtwar.

At Jhajjar Kotli area, the apple-laden truck coming from Srinagar to Jammu met with accident at around 3 am when its driver presumably fell asleep. The driver and the cleaner were among those dead. A case has been registered and a probe is being conducted, the police said.

In Kishtwar, the ill-fated car’s driver lost its control, resulting in the vehicle skidding off road near Kandni and falling into a gorge. The victims are Madan Lal, Rakesh Kumar and Dhyan Singh.

