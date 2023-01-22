7 killed in two road mishaps

Jammu, January 21

Two road mishaps in two days in Jammu and Kathua snuffed out seven lives and left several injured, officials said. Two teenagers were killed in a multiple collision, involving three cars and a truck, on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday. Mothali Sharma (15) and Keshav Kumar (16), both of Guda Brahmana village, were crushed when three cars collided with each other before hitting a parked truck in Akhnoor. The police have registered a case.

On Friday, five people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Sila village of Billawar in Kathua district, the police said.

The accident took place in the evening when the driver lost control of the private bus while negotiating a blind curve. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Kathua mishap. — Agencies