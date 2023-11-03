7 missing women traced

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 2

As many as seven women, who went missing in Rajouri and Doda districts of Jammu division, have been traced by the police. While six women went missing in Doda district, missing report of one was filed in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).

Doda police informed that during last two weeks seven persons, including six females who were missing, have been traced out and re-united with their families.

“After receiving information of their missing, police teams were constituted from different police stations to search for them. Besides, information was also generated by utilising sources to track them,” said an official of Doda police. He informed that most of the women were traced from outside the district.

#Doda #Jammu #Rajouri