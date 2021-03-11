7 new cases of Covid in J&K, caseload reaches 4,54,227

PTI

Srinagar: J&K reported seven new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,227. There are 63 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,412, officials said. The death toll stands at 4,752. PTI

Social activist held for tweet ‘hurting sentiments’

Jammu: The police have arrested social activist Waqar H Bhatti for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his ‘Shivling’ tweet which caused social media outrage. The tweet was later deleted. Netizens demanded his immediate arrest. An FIR has been registered, a senior police officer said.