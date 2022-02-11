7 patients lose Covid battle in J&K

Srinagar, February 10
J&K on Thursday recorded 547 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,49,333, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,739, officials said.
Jammu district recorded 176 cases, the highest. There are 8,512 active cases in the UT, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,36,082.
Ladakh reported 86 new cases that took the infection tally to 27,148. The active cases stand at 696. The UT has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths. —
