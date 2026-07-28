7 Srinagar properties belonging to drug traffickers attached

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached seven immovable properties worth several crores belonging to alleged drug traffickers in Srinagar district under the provisions of the NDPS Act, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

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He said the attachments have dealt a significant blow to the financial infrastructure of narcotics traffickers.

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“Continuing its sustained and uncompromising crackdown against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan, Srinagar Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 5.60 crore under the provisions of Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the spokesperson said.

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Police Station Chanapora attached seven immovable properties in separate NDPS cases belonging to the accused identified as Mohd Yaseen Rather, Suhail Rashid Haroon, Mohd Asif Rather, Arsalan Syed Beigh, Hilal Ahmad Parray Danish Reyaz Shah and Saqib Naseer Beigh.

Police station Saddar also attached a residential house worth approximately Rs 80 lakh, belonging to Shaheem Farooq Bhat.

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“All the attached properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets generated from the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. The attachments have been carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act and are subject to confirmation by the competent authority wherever applicable,” the spokesperson said. — OC