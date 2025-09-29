DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 7 tourist spots closed after Pahalgam attack reopened in Kashmir

7 tourist spots closed after Pahalgam attack reopened in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered the reopening of five tourist spots in the Jammu division as well

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 07:03 PM Sep 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha. File photo
The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Monday threw open seven tourist spots in the valley that were closed in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The tourist spots were opened following directions issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after a meeting of the Unified Headquarters on Friday.

“After a thorough security review and discussion in today’s UHQ meeting, I’ve ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” Sinha said in a post on X on Friday.

The L-G administration shut down nearly 50 tourist spots following the terror attack at Baisaran in the Pahalgam area on April 22, in which heavily-armed terrorists shot dead 26 people — mostly tourists.

The seven tourist spots that were reopened in the Kashmir division include Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park and Kaman Post.

The L-G had ordered the reopening of five tourist spots in the Jammu division as well. These include Dagan Top in Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua and Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi.

The L-G administration had reopened 16 tourist destinations, including some parts of Pahalgam, in June.

