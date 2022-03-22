Rs70,000-crore investment in J&K likely in 6 months

PTI

Jammu, March 21

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the UT was expected to attract Rs 70,000 crore worth investments in the next six months. J&K has been looking to bring in investments in diverse sectors, including tourism and hospitality, and currently a UAE delegation is visiting the UT.

The delegation reached Srinagar on Sunday. Officials said Sinha, along with Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and other government officials would showcase investment opportunities to the delegates. —