 71 babies abandoned in Srinagar in 10 years: RTI : The Tribune India

  • J & K
71 babies abandoned in Srinagar in 10 years: RTI

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 4

Seventy-one unwanted babies have been discovered and cared for by two government-run hospitals in Srinagar over the past decade.

Of 52 babies abandoned at LD hospital between 2011 and 2023, 45 were adopted, while seven couldn’t survive. At the Government Children’s Hospital, authorities have provided care and support to 29 unwanted infants so far.

The figures have come to the fore in a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by a Srinagar-based lawyer, Badrul-Duja, who had sought data from the Social Welfare Department (SWD) from August 2010 to 2023.

The distressing practice of parents leaving their newborns near garbage dumps, water bodies, and other disposal sites in proximity to two prominent hospitals, namely Lalla Ded and GB Panth, which has now become the government hospital for children in Srinagar, has become an unsettling norm. Kashmir has witnessed a disturbing surge in both baby dumping and baby abandonment cases, with a significant proportion of infants being female or suffering from Down syndrome.

In response to this alarming trend, the administration has taken significant steps to establish cradle centers at major hospitals and other healthcare institutions throughout the Valley.

Badrul-Duja had fervently urged the SWD to set up such centers at various locations, including mosques, marriage halls, and dumping sites. The SWD has now issued directives to all hospitals to establish prominent signage for cradle centres, particularly in district hospitals with maternity, gynaecology, and paediatric units. According to reports, approximately 10 babies are left at garbage dumps each month.

