DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 780 terrorists eliminated since 2020, J&K witnessing historic security transformation: L-G Sinha

780 terrorists eliminated since 2020, J&K witnessing historic security transformation: L-G Sinha

Says peace in the region has been achieved through sustained efforts against terrorism and separatist networks

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:25 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha during the J&K UT Foundation Day at SKICC in Srinagar. PTI
Advertisement
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that 780 terrorists have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, asserting that the Union Territory has witnessed a significant improvement in the security situation due to the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Addressing a function to mark the J&K Foundation Day, the Lieutenant Governor said peace in the region had been achieved through sustained efforts against terrorism and separatist networks.

Advertisement

“We did not buy peace, we established peace. The zero-tolerance policy crippled terror networks and restored normal life across Jammu and Kashmir. Since 2020, more than 780 terrorists have been eliminated, local recruitment has ended and stone-pelting has been erased. Jammu and Kashmir is now witnessing a historic security transformation,” Sinha said.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor said the crackdown on narco-terrorism was continuing and that authorities had intensified action against drug trafficking networks.

“We have arrested thousands of drug smugglers and peddlers this year. Their illicit assets have been attached and drug-funded mansions demolished. Conflict entrepreneurs who profited from separatism and terrorism stand exposed. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have embraced peace, progress and national integration,” he said.

Advertisement

Noting that the Foundation Day coincided with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sinha said the occasion carried special significance as Patel’s vision of national unity continued to inspire the country.

He described the developments of 2019, including the abrogation of Article 370, as a significant milestone in the region’s journey towards integration, equality and development.

“Today is not merely a date; it is a milestone that changed the direction of history and strengthened the spirit of national integration, equality and inclusive development,” he said.

Highlighting changes witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir over the past several years, Sinha said opportunities for citizens had expanded and democratic institutions had been strengthened. He pointed to the implementation of grassroots democratic structures and the conduct of Assembly elections as measures that enhanced public participation and accountability.

“Article 370’s abrogation gave ordinary citizens freedom from fear and access to rights denied for decades. Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a model of peace, development and good governance,” he said.

Emphasising the need to build a future based on peace and equal opportunities, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir’s progress must be guided by development and social inclusion.

“The future of Jammu and Kashmir lies not in the shadow of terror, but in the light of peace; not behind the walls of discrimination, but in equal opportunities; and not in stagnation, but in the momentum of progress,” he said.

Sinha said terrorism, separatism and stone-pelting had given way to democracy, development and greater public participation after the removal of Article 370.

He stressed that lasting unity rests on justice and public trust and called upon institutions and citizens to work together to strengthen good governance, compassion and inclusive growth.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts