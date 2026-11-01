780 terrorists eliminated since 2020, J&K witnessing historic security transformation: L-G Sinha

Addressing a function to mark the J&K Foundation Day, the Lieutenant Governor said peace in the region had been achieved through sustained efforts against terrorism and separatist networks.

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“We did not buy peace, we established peace. The zero-tolerance policy crippled terror networks and restored normal life across Jammu and Kashmir. Since 2020, more than 780 terrorists have been eliminated, local recruitment has ended and stone-pelting has been erased. Jammu and Kashmir is now witnessing a historic security transformation,” Sinha said.

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The Lieutenant Governor said the crackdown on narco-terrorism was continuing and that authorities had intensified action against drug trafficking networks.

“We have arrested thousands of drug smugglers and peddlers this year. Their illicit assets have been attached and drug-funded mansions demolished. Conflict entrepreneurs who profited from separatism and terrorism stand exposed. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have embraced peace, progress and national integration,” he said.

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Noting that the Foundation Day coincided with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sinha said the occasion carried special significance as Patel’s vision of national unity continued to inspire the country.

He described the developments of 2019, including the abrogation of Article 370, as a significant milestone in the region’s journey towards integration, equality and development.

“Today is not merely a date; it is a milestone that changed the direction of history and strengthened the spirit of national integration, equality and inclusive development,” he said.

Highlighting changes witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir over the past several years, Sinha said opportunities for citizens had expanded and democratic institutions had been strengthened. He pointed to the implementation of grassroots democratic structures and the conduct of Assembly elections as measures that enhanced public participation and accountability.

“Article 370’s abrogation gave ordinary citizens freedom from fear and access to rights denied for decades. Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a model of peace, development and good governance,” he said.

Emphasising the need to build a future based on peace and equal opportunities, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir’s progress must be guided by development and social inclusion.

“The future of Jammu and Kashmir lies not in the shadow of terror, but in the light of peace; not behind the walls of discrimination, but in equal opportunities; and not in stagnation, but in the momentum of progress,” he said.

Sinha said terrorism, separatism and stone-pelting had given way to democracy, development and greater public participation after the removal of Article 370.

He stressed that lasting unity rests on justice and public trust and called upon institutions and citizens to work together to strengthen good governance, compassion and inclusive growth.