79 foreign ultras among 172 active in J&K: Army

Jammu, April 4
The Army's Northern Command has said 172 terrorists, including 79 foreigners, are active in J&K. Releasing three-month data (January to March), officials said 156 of them are in Kashmir. As many as 15 terrorists were recruited in these three months.
35 attacks in 3 months
- As many as 35 terror attacks have taken place in the first three months of this year.
- 27 attacks targeted security forces and eight civilians.
- There has been no case of ceasefire violation till now.
On terrorist attacks, the Army said a total of 35 such incidents were reported in the first three months of this year. The information states that 27 attacks targeting security forces and eight attacks on civilians took place in the same period. There has been no case of ceasefire violation till now.
Two infiltration bids, one each in Kashmir and Jammu zones, have been foiled this year, the Army said, referring to the infiltration attempts in Kupwara and Poonch in January. A Pakistani terrorist was killed and another captured alive in Kupwara during the failed infiltration bid on January 1. Another similar attempt was foiled next day in Poonch.
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan announced an agreement to uphold the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) from February 24 and 25 night in 2021. The Army said 23 weapons had been seized during anti-terrorism operations across Jammu and Kashmir.
