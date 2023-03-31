8 arrested for opposing arrest of drug peddler

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 30

The police have arrested eight persons for protesting against the arrest of an alleged drug smuggler in North Kashmir. The arrests were made after the protesters blocked the highway for around two hours at Nowshera-Boniyar village in Baramulla district on Wednesday,” said a police spokesperson.

The peddler has been identified as Tauqeer Ahmad Magray of Nowshera in Baramulla. He was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and lodged in Central Jail, Kot Balwal, Jammu. A case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Boniyar police station and further investigation is on. The arrested persons have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad, Mashood Yasin Mir, Ghulam Rasool Sofi, Showkat Ahmad, Tasleem Ahmad, Parvez Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad and Abdul Majeed Naikoo, all residents of Nowshera.

They have been shifted to a local police station.

“Our efforts should assure community members that the police are resolved to act tough against the individuals involved in criminal activities,” spokesperson said.