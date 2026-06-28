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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 8 Central Industrial Security Force personnel injured as bus skids off road in J-K's Reasi

8 Central Industrial Security Force personnel injured as bus skids off road in J-K's Reasi

The CISF personnel were heading back to their camp after work

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A CISF official gets medical treatment after a bus carrying CISF personnel skids near Tarakote on the Vaishno Devi route, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. PTI
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Eight Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a civilian driver were injured as a bus carrying them overturned near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

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The accident occurred along the Tarakote route to the shrine, and the condition of three injured CISF personnel — head constables Sammy Kumar and MM Dubey and constable PK Traya — was said to be serious, they said.

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The seriously injured personnel were admitted to Narayana hospital, the officials said.

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The rest of the injured, who included a sub-inspector and the civilian driver, Virender Singh, were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Katra, where their condition is said to be stable, they said.

The officials said the CISF personnel, deployed in the shrine area, were heading back to their camp after work.

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