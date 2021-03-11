8 fresh Covid cases in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, May 22

J&K recorded eight fresh Covid cases, taking the total number of persons infected with the viral disease to 4,54,199 in the UT, officials said on Sunday. No death due to the disease has been reported in the past 24 hours. Six of the fresh cases were from Jammu division, they said. Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the UT did not report any fresh cases.

There are 58 active cases, while the recovered patients are 4,49,389 in number, they added. So far, 4,752 people have died due to the pandemic.