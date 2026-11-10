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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 8 from Gujarat, West Bengal injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Ganderbal

8 from Gujarat, West Bengal injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Ganderbal

A tempo traveller carrying tourists plunges into a gorge at Gund in the Kangan area of the district

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:22 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The injured have been admitted to a hospital. Photo for representation
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Eight tourists from Gujarat and West Bengal were injured in a road accident in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here.

A tempo traveller carrying tourists plunged into a gorge at Gund in the Kangan area of the district, resulting in injuries to eight people, including the driver.

The injured have been admitted to hospital. The tourists were returning to Srinagar after visiting Sonamarg, the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to senior officials, the director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), and the deputy commissioner of Ganderbal regarding the accident.

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Sinha posted on X, "8 injured tourists from Gujarat and West Bengal have been referred to SKIMS. I have directed the officials and the Director, SKIMS to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Praying for their speedy recovery."

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