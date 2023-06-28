8 killed, 16 hurt in mishaps

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 27

Eight persons were killed and 16 others injured in different road accidents in Doda and Ramban districts of the Jammu division on Tuesday.

In Bhaderwah area of Doda district, a vehicle carrying 17 persons skidded off the Pathankot road, leaving five dead on the spot.

In Ramban district, two persons died when their car fell into a gorge near Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

In the third mishap in Bhalla area of Doda district, a person died and four others were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge.