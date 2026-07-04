8 officials suspended in J-K over books ‘glorifying’ separatism, probe ordered

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday suspended eight officials of the School Education Department, removed a contractual staff and ordered an inquiry into two controversial books found containing “highly inappropriate content”.

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The action comes after the BJP, the Congress and other political groups raised objections that the book allegedly “glorified” separatism. In an order, the School Education Department said the two books were withdrawn on Friday.

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The books in contention are titled “Personalities and Legends of J&K”, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Oberoi Book Service, Jammu; and “Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir”, authored by Sushant Giri and published by Anurag Prakashan, Delhi.

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According to the order, 123 copies of one of the books were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts and 128 copies of the other book were supplied to Jammu and Baramulla districts.

“It has come to the notice of the department that these books have highly inappropriate content, it is quite evident that there was serious negligence, dereliction of duty and lack of proper due diligence was carried out by the members of the Sub Committee Series 4 and Supervisory Officers while recommending such books which contained content related to separatism which has potential for creating law and order situations,” the order said.

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It said that keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the matter, the members of the sub-committee appear to be responsible for such serious lapses and negligence unbecoming of government servants.

Therefore, eight officials and supervisory staff of the School Education Department in terms of Rule 31(1)(a) Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, are placed under suspension, with immediate effect, the order added.

The officials have been identified as Fazil Imran Saddiqui, Coordinator Library, Samagra Shiksha; Gurjeet Singh, Assistant Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha; Sanjeev Sharma, Principal GHSS, Kore Pannu; Shazia Kouser, Academic Officer, SCERT Jammu; Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Lecturer BHSS Wathoora Budgam; Niranjan Sharma, Lecturer GHSS Badhat Kishtwar; Renu Mengi, Lecturer DIET Jammu; and Rajmohini, Lecturer GGHSS Poonch.

During the period of suspension, they shall remain attached with the administrative department of the School Education Department, the order said.

According to the order, Sheikh Suheel Ahmad, Computer Assistant (Contractual) assisting the Coordinator Library, Samagra Shiksha is hereby disengaged with immediate effect from his contractual engagement, it said.

The LG also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter and misconduct of the aforementioned officials, it is ordered that Ashwani Kumar, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department is appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct an enquiry into the matter,” the order said.

Mr Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department is appointed as the Presenting Officer in the case, it said.

The inquiry officer shall submit his report to the competent authority within 30 days, the order added.

The LG also ordered that the aforementioned authors and publishers are hereby banned and blacklisted, henceforth, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, any printed material authored or published by them shall also be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, the order said.

The controversy erupted after political parties raised objections over the content of the book.

The BJP alleged that the books glorify terrorists, separatists and stone-pelters and demanded an immediate ban on them and the sacking of J-K Education Minister Sakeena Itoo.

Calling the issue a criminal matter rather than merely an academic lapse, Leader of Opposition in J-K Assembly Sunil Sharma alleged it was a part of “academic jihad” intended to poison young minds to revive separatism by using the education system to propagate a Pakistan-sponsored narrative.

Sharma said the book “glorifies convicts, murderers, terrorists, separatists, and stone-pelters”.

“It is deeply regrettable that the Jammu and Kashmir Education Department has distributed this book to schools under the logo of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. This is a grave offence,” the BJP leader said.

He alleged that the publications promoted an anti-national narrative and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

The Congress demanded a high-level probe into the distribution of the controversial book, allegedly glorifying separatist leaders and terrorists, to government schools in Jammu and Kashmir under the Samagra Shiksha Mission.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) demanded an immediate ban on the books.

“There is no place for such mischiefâ€¦ if the book carries objectionable content as being learnt, a high-level probe should be conducted to identify the culprits who allowed the book to be supplied to schools and government institutions,” JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement issued here.

He said the book should be banned till completion of the inquiry. “The conspiracy behind the publication of the book needs to be exposed.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Forum (JKPF) in Jammu also claimed the books glorified separatist leaders and terrorists by portraying them as “great personalities” and “legends” of Jammu and Kashmir.