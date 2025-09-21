8-year-old twins invite Modi to Kashmir to help flood victims

A video made rounds on social media on Sunday, showing twin girls from Anantnag district inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the valley to see its beauty and help the flood victims.

Advertisement

Zainab and Zaiba, aged eight, from the Kokarnag area of the south Kashmir district, were filmed while they were interacting with BJP leader Ravinder Raina.

The politician was visiting the Jablipora Fruit Mandi to commiserate with the horticulture traders who had suffered huge losses due to the recent highway blockade caused by landslides.

Advertisement

The twins told Raina they wanted the Prime Minister to visit Kashmir and see its beauty.

"We wanted Modi to visit Kashmir because Kashmir is really beautiful. Modi's visit to Kashmir would have added to the Valley's splendour," Zainab said, amid loud cheers from those around. "Our Kashmir is beautiful," she added.

Advertisement

When Raina asked them if they wanted to meet Modi, the little girls said "yes." "We want that … he should come to our Kashmir in summer or when winter comes. We are requesting him once again," Zainab said.

"We have suffered huge losses. Our bridge was washed away in the rain. Apple traders and those who owned orchards suffered terrible losses," Zaiba said.

The twins also demanded a cold storage facility in the area to store fruits.

"There should be a store where fruits can be kept," one of them said.

"A cold store?" Raina asked, to which the girls nodded.

"We want to keep apples in those (stores) because apples are one of our fruits which the people of India also like," Zainab said.

"An apple a day keeps the doctor away," she said, sending everyone laughing.