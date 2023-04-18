830-kg poppy straw seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 17

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) seized 830 kg of poppy straw from a truck in Jammu on Monday. Two inter-state drug peddlers, namely Nazil Qadir of Rajpora in Pulwama and Jaswinder Singh of Phillaur in Jalandhar, have been arrested.

“The ANTF team had zeroed in on the main drug receiver — Harvinder Singh Basi and Digvijay Singh Basi of Garaha, Phillaur, Jalandhar, who were wanted in multiple cases of NDPS in J&K,” a spokesperson said. The duo would be arrested soon, he informed. The official stated the Jammu ANTF had been able to break the nexus of suppliers and receivers.