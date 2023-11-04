85 model villages to be developed in tribal areas

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 3

The progress on various developmental projects for tribal welfare was reviewed by Secretary, Tribal Affairs and CEO Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, along with Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal. They also emphasised on roadmap for implementation of new schemes and projects in tribal villages.

Departments in the district administration were asked for ensuring planning convergence in development of amenities in each of the 85 approved villages for community assets and empowerment through education. An outlay of Rs 32 crore has been approved for development of these 85 villages on modern lines.

Kundal shared the roadmap adopted by the district administration this year for substantial improvement in developmental facilities and infrastructure in education sector.

