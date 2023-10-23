89 bovine smugglers held in nine months

Jammu, October 22
The Samba police on Sunday said it had arrested 89 bovine smugglers in the past nine months under a special drive.
SSP Benam Tosh said 70 FIRs had been registered and 60 vehicles used for bovine smuggling seized. As many as 671 bovine animals were rescued, he added.
On Sunday, the police arrested a notorious smuggler, Sharif din, and rescued bovine animals in Samba district. A case has been registered against him. Further probe is underway, the police said.
