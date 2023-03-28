9 bikers held for harassing woman, family in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar March 27

The police on Monday arrested nine bikers for allegedly harassing a woman and her family members in Srinagar. The action followed a purported video of the incident which went viral on social media.

The bikers were reportedly seen harassing the woman, a lawyer by profession, and her family members. The victim filmed the bikers performing stunts on the Srinagar-Gulmarg road, triggering fear among motorists.

“The police took cognisance of the video and conducted raids. All nine accused have been arrested and four bikes impounded,” the Srinagar police said in a tweet.

The bikers allegedly blocked the National Highway at Narbal and thrashed the victim’s husband and brother. The woman filed a complaint with the police after the bikers chased them from Kawoosa in Baramulla district to Parimpora in Srinagar and threatened her to delete the video.

After filing the complaint, the police immediately launched raids and arrested the accused, besides impounding their bikes.