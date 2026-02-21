9 CRPF personnel injured as vehicle falls into river in J&K’s Srinagar
Accident occurred on Dagpora-Umerhair Road in Ahmadnagar locality on Srinagar outskirts
Nine CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle fell into a river here on Saturday, officials said.
The accident occurred on the Dagpora-Umerhair Road in the Ahmadnagar locality on Srinagar outskirts.
The vehicle fell into the river after the driver lost control of it, officials said.
The injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been shifted to the SKIMS hospital in Soura, where their condition is said to be stable, they added.
