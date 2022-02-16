9 kids with severe eye disorder in one village in Rajouri district, experts baffled

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 15

A rare genetic disorder in the far-flung Manyal Gali village of Thanamandi tehsil in Rajouri district, which has seen nine births without eyeballs, has left experts baffled. Such kids are aged between one month and 12 years. The only girl among them is one month old.

Admn assures help We understand what their parents must have been going through. We will leave no stone unturned to help them in whatever way possible. Vikas Kundal, DC, Rajouri Need to identify genes The genes which cause it must be identified. We cannot restore the vision, but can implant an artificial eye to instil confidence in them. Dr Sadiah Shah, Eye specialist

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal had recently formed a committee to look into it. Eye specialist Dr Sadiah Shah, who visited the village today, said, “The kids have been diagnosed with rare anophthalmia and microphthalmia disorders which impede the development of eyes.”

The most common reason is genetic mutation. “We cannot restore their vision, but can at least implant an artificial eye which can instil confidence into them. We will refer these children to higher medical centres and also try to get some financial aid,” she said.

According to her, there is a need to identify the genes which cause this disease.

Teams from health, agriculture, Jal Shakti and other departments were also rushed to the village for soil and water testing to know the reason behind the disorder.

Even as marriages among close relatives are culturally prevalent in the region, experts believe consanguinity is not the trigger behind the genetic mutation.

District Social Welfare Officer Wakeel Ahmed Bhat said, “The concern is that all the children suffering from the disease have been born in the same area. Experts have said consanguinity is not the cause, but something else. The area is free of pollution and has clean environment.”

He said the Rajouri administration was trying to convince the parents of the children, who must receive formal education, to shift them to the residential school for blinds in Jammu. But the parents are not agreeing.

Hafiz Khan, a local resident whose nephew faces the disorder, said the villagers wanted elimination of the disease soon. “We hope the administration and NGOs will help us,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, who was recently posted in Rajouri, said, “We understand what the parents of these children must have been going through. We will leave no stone unturned to help them in whatever way possible.”