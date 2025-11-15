Advertisement

Nine people were killed and 29 others injured after a massive accidental explosion inside the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of the city here late on Friday night, official sources said on Saturday.

The blast occurred inside the police station where explosives recovered from a Red Fort blast-linked terror module had been stored by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after the recoveries were made in Haryana.

Sources said the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigative Agency (SIA) personnel were present inside the police station. SIA had taken over the investigation of the case.

The explosion triggered a major fire, engulfing the police station and several vehicles in the vicinity. The impact was so powerful that it was heard several kilometres away.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir Police began investigating a case involving Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) posters carrying threats to security personnel, which had appeared at several locations in Srinagar’s Bunpora Nowgam. Subsequently, the Nowgam police registered a case and uncovered a terror module with links across different states.