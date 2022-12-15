9 KPs killed in 3 years: Rai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that nine Kashmiri Pandits had been killed by terrorists in J&K since 2020.

The minister, while presenting the year-wise details of the killings as part of a written reply in the House, said four Kashmiri Pandits were killed in 2022 and as many in 2021, while one was killed in 2020. Among the nine victims of terrorism, one person belonged to the Kashmiri Rajput community, he added.

Replying to another question, Rai said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had spent about Rs 2,815 crore on J&K’s security in the past three years.

The minister said Rs 1,267 crore was spent in 2019-20, Rs 611 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 936.095 crore in 2021-22.