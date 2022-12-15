9 KPs killed in 3 years: Rai

New Delhi, December 14
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that nine Kashmiri Pandits had been killed by terrorists in J&K since 2020.
The minister, while presenting the year-wise details of the killings as part of a written reply in the House, said four Kashmiri Pandits were killed in 2022 and as many in 2021, while one was killed in 2020. Among the nine victims of terrorism, one person belonged to the Kashmiri Rajput community, he added.
Replying to another question, Rai said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had spent about Rs 2,815 crore on J&K’s security in the past three years.
The minister said Rs 1,267 crore was spent in 2019-20, Rs 611 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 936.095 crore in 2021-22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...