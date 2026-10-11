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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 95 street food vendors inspected, 30 face action in Jammu division

95 street food vendors inspected, 30 face action in Jammu division

Fines amounting to Rs 16,000 were imposed for violations of prescribed food safety norms

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu and Kashmir, has intensified enforcement and awareness activities among street food vendors across Jammu Division, combining regulatory action with public outreach to ensure compliance with food safety standards and safeguard public health.

A spokesperson said that during the recent drive, 95 street food vendors were inspected. Eleven cases were compounded, and fines amounting to Rs 16,000 were imposed for violations of prescribed food safety norms.

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Additionally, 19 cases were recommended for adjudication under Sections 56 and 58 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, before the competent adjudicating authorities, namely the Additional Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts. The department also conducted 17 awareness sessions to educate vendors about safe food handling, personal hygiene, sanitation and statutory compliance.

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Officials said inspections revealed several violations, including unhygienic food-handling practices and the use of prohibited or unsuitable materials for packaging and serving food. In one such enforcement action, 10 kg of newspapers and 20 kg of snacks were destroyed on the spot by the concerned food business operators, and a fine of Rs 4,000 was imposed. Further legal action was initiated wherever required under the provisions of the law.

The awareness programmes focused on maintaining personal hygiene, ensuring cleanliness at food vending premises, preventing contamination, using only food-grade packaging and serving materials, and adopting proper food storage and handling practices. Vendors were also sensitised about their responsibilities under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the need to follow hygienic practices to prevent food-borne illnesses.

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The spokesperson reiterated that ensuring food safety requires a combination of strict enforcement and continuous awareness among food business operators. Street food vendors have been urged to maintain prescribed sanitary and hygienic conditions and ensure that the food offered for sale is safe and wholesome.

The FDA said it will continue coordinated inspection, awareness and enforcement activities across the Union Territory and take appropriate legal action against violators of food safety norms.

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