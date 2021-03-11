Rs 9K cr spent on security in J&K: MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said it has spent a little over Rs 9,000 crore as security-related expenditure in J&K from August 5, 2019, when special provisions under Article 370 were removed, till the end of the 2020-21 financial year.

In its annual report for the year 2020-21, the MHA said it released funds to J&K under the security-related expenditure scheme since August 5, 2019, when J&K was also reorganised into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and Articles 370 and 35 (A) were nullified.

The amount includes Rs 448.04 crore that was spent till December 31, 2020 since the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir, it noted.

Besides, the report says the MHA has approved the raising of five India Reserve battalions, two border battalions and two women battalions for Union Territory. “The recruitment has already been completed for the five India Reserve battalions,” it said.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced a development package of Rs 80,068 crore for the erstwhile state of J&K under PM’s Development Package (PMDP-2015) comprising 63 major projects in critical sectors, the report said, “Out of the 63 projects, 54 are being implemented in the UT with an outlay of Rs 58,627 crore.”

The report went on to add that 20 projects had been completed or substantially completed and others were at various stages of implementation. “As on November 30, 2020, Rs 32,136 crore had been released for various projects, out of which Rs 30,553 crore had been utilised,” the report added.

9 battalions raised

The report of the home ministry reads that five India Reserve (IR) battalions, two border battalions and two women battalions have been approved for J&K. The recruitment has already been completed for five IR Battalions.