Home / Jammu & Kashmir / A dream come true: Farooq on board Vande Bharat train from Srinagar

A dream come true: Farooq on board Vande Bharat train from Srinagar

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah aboard a Vande Bharat Express train to Katra on Tuesday. PTI
Former Chief Minister and president of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday undertook a train journey from Srinagar to Katra along with senior leaders of the party.

Abdullah got emotional during the journey and said Kashmir had finally been connected with the rail network.

Abdullah said his heart was overwhelmed and his eyes filled with tears on seeing Kashmir finally getting connected with the country’s rail network.

He said, “The long wait has ended and our dream has come true...when Jaffer Sharief was the Railway Minister, he allocated a Rs 100-crore budget for this rail line and later (PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee took interest in it... now, it is complete and we are travelling by the train and hope that it will bring prosperity and happiness to the people.”

Abdullah said. “Tourists will utilise the train service and our people will also travel with ease...our fruits will reach other parts of the country that will benefit Kashmiris... I hope that more trains, including the night service, will start soon.”

He said the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway used to frequently get blocked due to which people had to suffer.”

Abdullah expressed his admiration for the train and congratulated the Railways for providing world-class services to passengers, emphasising that this service would provide a major boost to trade and tourism in J&K.

Abdullah said the Amarnath Yatra was about to commence and the devotees should travel by train. He said this initiative marked a significant advancement for the UT, “promising a wave of positive development and enhanced prosperity for the entire nation”.

NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who was also present during the train journey, wrote on X, “Took our first train ride from Srinagar to Katra. Truly impressed! The journey crosses the iconic Anji bridge and weaves through stunning tunnels. A remarkable experience.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s sons, Zamir and Zahir, minister Satish Sharma and Chief Minister’s adviser Nasir Aslam Wani also accompanied Abdullah.

