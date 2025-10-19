A first, Kargil scientists extract honey from buckwheat

A Kargil-based agricultural institute has successfully extracted honey from buckwheat crops for the first time, paving new pathways for sustainable agriculture and rural livelihood development.

According to officials, the initiative was undertaken by the School of Agriculture Science and Technology, Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh, as part of its apiculture promotion efforts. Earlier, in 2019, the institute—then known as the Mountain Agriculture Research and Extension Station, Kargil—had extracted honey from alfalfa crops.

“This year, the School of Agriculture Science and Technology, Kargil, formulated a floral calendar and accordingly introduced bee colonies in synchronisation with the flowering period of alfalfa and buckwheat. As a result, honey was extracted from both crops, marking a significant development in apiculture, with buckwheat honey extracted for the first time,” an institute official said.

He said buckwheat was sown on July 22, and bee colonies brought from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, were introduced on August 24. “After a gap of one and a half months, honey was extracted from these colonies, marking a historic step,” the official added.

The institute said the unique altitude and climate of Kargil have given the honey a distinctive aroma and taste, setting it apart from other regional varieties. Plans are now under way to expand bee colonies to more villages, introduce branding and marketing, and seek a GI tag for “Kargil Buckwheat Honey” as a unique regional product.