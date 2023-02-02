A jugglery of words: NC

PTI

Srinagar, February 1

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday described the Union Budget as a “big flop” and “jugglery of words”, saying the only takeaway from it was that it was presented by a woman Finance Minister under a woman President.

“It was jugglery of words and there was nothing else in the Budget. Except for playing with words and figures, I think the Budget is a big flop,” NC’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said here.

Referring to a recent Oxfam report, which stated that the income of 84 per cent households in the country declined and the number of billionaires increased from 102 in 2020 to 142 in 2022, he said in India, the poor has become poorer and the rich richer. He claimed that there is nothing in the Budget for the poor and the middle class.