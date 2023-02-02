A jugglery of words: NC

Srinagar, February 1
The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday described the Union Budget as a “big flop” and “jugglery of words”, saying the only takeaway from it was that it was presented by a woman Finance Minister under a woman President.
“It was jugglery of words and there was nothing else in the Budget. Except for playing with words and figures, I think the Budget is a big flop,” NC’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said here.
Referring to a recent Oxfam report, which stated that the income of 84 per cent households in the country declined and the number of billionaires increased from 102 in 2020 to 142 in 2022, he said in India, the poor has become poorer and the rich richer. He claimed that there is nothing in the Budget for the poor and the middle class.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...