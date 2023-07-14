A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 14

A single woman in Jammu and Kashmir managed to marry and cheat as many as 27 grooms, robbing them off their jewellery, cash, and leaving their hearts broken.

The astonishing saga finally came to a dramatic end when the unsuspecting grooms, bound together by their shared misfortune, converged on a local police station, only to discover that they had fallen victim to the same cunning woman.

“My marriage got delayed by many years and I desperately wanted to marry. A local middleman approached me, saying I have to pay Rs 2 lakh to her,” said a groom Altaf Mir from Budgam.

After paying Rs 2 lakh as meher, a mandatory payment or gift that the Muslim groom is required to give to the bride as part of the marriage contract, the broker arranged his marriage with the woman in April last year.

“After two weeks of our marriage, one morning she went to see her parents in Rajouri and vanished,” he said.

Under the cover of love and marriage, the woman skillfully manipulated the hearts and minds of her unsuspecting victims in Budgam district of Kashmir by expertly weaving a web of deceit that shattered the dreams of these hopeful grooms.

With a well-rehearsed script, she would marry each man, promising eternal devotion, only to abruptly vanish, citing a visit to her parents' home as a reason for her departure.

Little did the grooms know that this was just a ploy to move on to her next victim.

The shocking revelation of this fraud unfolded gradually, as the victims began to piece together their eerily similar stories. A shared sense of desperation led them to the doors of a police station in Budgam district of Kashmir, where they confronted the grim reality that their beloved wives were mere illusions, and the woman who had captured their hearts was, in fact, a master manipulator.

Nisar Ahmed, another Budgam resident, said that the woman went to the hospital with his mother and escaped from there.

Behind the scenes of this elaborate deception lay a network of brokers who facilitated the conniving woman's marriage schemes.

These brokers, driven by greed and disregard for the sanctity of marriage, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the fraudulent unions, ensuring that the grooms would be lured into a trap of false promises.

Baffled by the deception of the woman, police have registered a case against her and are investigating. They are also trying to track down the woman and her associates.

The lawyer of the victims Abid Zahoor Andrabi suspected a larger inter-district racket involving multiple accomplices, highlighting the woman's aliases on marriage documents as Zaheen, Ilayas, and Shaheena, with her true identity remaining unknown.

The depth of this woman's criminal operation became apparent as the number of victims filing complaints steadily increased. More than a dozen devastated grooms, their hearts shattered and their trust violated, found solace in each other's company as they collectively sought justice.

