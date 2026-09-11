A week of protests exposes discontent in J&K health sector

THE past week witnessed a series of protests across Jammu and Kashmir, with discontent simmering among healthcare workers and students over long-pending demands. The most visible agitation came from MBBS and BDS interns, whose strike disrupted services in hospitals across the Union territory and highlighted concerns over low stipends and working conditions.

MBBS and BDS interns from government medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir staged protests demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. The interns argued that the stipend has remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite rising living costs and increasing responsibilities during clinical training.

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The standoff ended on Tuesday after the government assured the interns that their demand for a stipend enhancement would be addressed within 30 days. Following the assurance, the interns called off their strike and resumed duties.

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The protest, however, was not without controversy. During the agitation, several hospitals issued notices to participating interns, asking them to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for abstaining from work.

The wave of protests was not limited to medical colleges. Veterinary interns at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Shuhama, also continued their agitation over what they termed an inadequate internship stipend.

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The veterinary interns are demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 23,000. They contend that the allowance paid to them is significantly lower than what their counterparts receive at several veterinary institutions elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, another challenge emerged for the administration as employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) launched a 72-hour strike from September 9. The protest was aimed at pressing for the resolution of several long-pending service-related issues.

While government officials have maintained that most of the demands are already under consideration, the protesting employees have called for time-bound action instead of assurances.

Mohammad Momin Khan, president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the All India Medical Students’ Association, said the concerns of medical interns were genuine and deserved immediate attention. “The need of the hour is to address their issues in a meaningful manner,” he said.

Similarly, Abdul Rauoof, chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission Employees Association (JKNHMEA), said the strike was intended to draw the attention of the authorities to unresolved issues affecting NHM personnel.

He noted that NHM employees have been serving in hospitals, health centres and various public health programmes across Jammu and Kashmir and have played a critical role in strengthening the healthcare system.

The protests this week reflect a broader sentiment among sections of the healthcare workforce that their concerns require urgent attention. While the government has initiated dialogue with some of the agitating groups, the coming weeks will determine whether assurances translate into concrete decisions capable of restoring confidence among healthcare workers and trainees.