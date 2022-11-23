Aadhaar-linked birth registration process reviewed

Jammu, November 22
Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, on Tuesday reviewed implementation of Aadhaar-linked birth registration (ALBR) in Ladakh.
Kotwal chaired a meeting in the presence of Sanjeev Khirwar, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, to discuss issues faced during the implementation of the child registration system and the ALBR at the Civil Secretariat, Leh. “Ensure no child in Ladakh is left without being registered,” Kotwal said to officials.
