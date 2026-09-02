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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / AAI, IAF conduct joint survey for Kargil airport runway upgrade

AAI, IAF conduct joint survey for Kargil airport runway upgrade

Ladakh admn targeting the commencement of commercial flights from Thoise Airport in Nubra Valley and Kargil Airport

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Ladakh L-G VK Saxena reviews the progress of works at Kargil Airport to facilitate early start of commercial flights.
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are jointly conducting surveys for the development and strengthening of the runway at Kargil Airport ahead of the launch of commercial civilian flight operations.

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Civilian air connectivity to Ladakh’s border regions is set for a major boost, with the UT administration targeting the commencement of commercial flights from Thoise Airport in Nubra Valley and Kargil Airport.

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Saxena said he reviewed the progress of works at Kargil Airport to facilitate the early operationalisation of commercial services. Officials from the AAI, IAF and district administration attended the meeting.

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In a post on X, Saxena said he was “pleased to share” that the AAI and IAF were conducting joint surveys for the development and strengthening of the runway and for assessing logistical requirements to prepare for commercial civilian aircraft operations.

He said the district administration was working on land requirements for runway expansion and other operational needs.

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“While the meeting was satisfactory, I urged all agencies to work in tandem to expedite the works and complete them in a time-bound manner. This would not only expand air connectivity across Ladakh but also address this long-pending and vital demand of our local people,” he said.

The L-G said the UT administration remained firmly committed to enhancing connectivity and accelerating socio-economic growth across Ladakh.

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