DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / AAP appeals to J&K CM to convene Assembly session

AAP appeals to J&K CM to convene Assembly session

Asks him to visit Doda in wake of clashes over MLA's arrest
article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:44 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh arrived in Doda to extend support for AAP MLA Mehraj Malik following his detention under the PSA. ANI
Advertisement

The AAP appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday to convene an emergency Assembly session and visit Doda to assess the situation in the wake of clashes between protesters and security forces after party MLA Mehraj Malik’s arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Advertisement

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also appealed to the people of the Union Territory to raise their voice in support of Malik, the MLA from Doda.

“Our simple appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir government is to convene an emergency Assembly session, ensure that the chief minister visits Doda and personally assesses the ground situation,” Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Muddasir Hassan said here.

Advertisement

He said AAP leaders are not being allowed to visit Doda and “even our voices are being silenced as we are not permitted to speak freely to the media”.

Hassan also appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to raise their voice in support of Malik, who represents the Doda constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Advertisement

Condemning the “suppression of democratic voices”, the AAP spokesperson said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi minister and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Imran Hussain were not allowed to talk to reporters here on Thursday.

“This is the dictatorship of the BJP. The voice of the aam aadmi is being crushed to the extent that we are not even allowed to speak, and media houses are being instructed not to cover us,” Hassan claimed.

He criticised the slapping of PSA charges on Malik, calling it a “serious question mark on the democracy of our country”.

Malik, who won the Doda seat in the 2024 Assembly polls by more than 4,500 votes, was detained on Monday under the PSA for allegedly disturbing public order. He was subsequently lodged in the Kathua district jail.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts