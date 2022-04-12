AAP asked to vacate Jammu office

AAP asked to vacate Jammu office

AAP’s Jammu office. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

The popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu has landed it into troubled waters as the owner of the building housing the party headquarters in the posh Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu has asked the party to vacate the office.

It is learnt that the owner of the house, located in the busy Green Belt area, asked the party to vacate the office as he lives on the first floor and is disturbed by the activities of party workers on the ground floor. Many times, queues of people can be seen at the office with vehicles parked on the main road, disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. During recent times, several high-profile leaders from other parties have also joined AAP and visited the party office. Sources say Rs 50,000 is paid as rent for the party office, which is transferred directly by AAP from New Delhi. “The recent joining of senior leaders of the Panthers Party and former MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Pal Kundal and their procession to party office on Sunday attracted hundreds of people, which blocked the main Green Belt road and caused inconvenience to commuters,” said a party insider. —

