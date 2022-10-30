AAP leader, 8 others join BJP

Jammu, October 29
Senior AAP leader Satish Sharma Shastri and eight activists joined the BJP here on Saturday, saying only this party could strengthen the nation and serve people. BJP’s UT president Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed them to the party at its headquarters here.
Ashish Abrol, Rakesh Shastri, Rakesh Bali, Ashok Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Sunita Devi, Charu Abrol and Madan Lal Sharma were the others who switched sides. Raina said Shastri had been a dedicated social worker. Shastri said, “I am now feeling alive, enlightened and ready to serve the people.”
Welcoming the members into the party fold, Jugal Sharma said the gates of the Bharatiya Janata Party were open for those who wanted to serve the people and strengthen nationalist forces.
