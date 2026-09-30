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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / AAP MLA Mehraj Malik marshalled out of J-K Assembly

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik marshalled out of J-K Assembly

Malik went into the well of the House while the Question Hour was going on, alleging that he was not being allowed to speak on issues in the assembly

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:09 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik. File
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AAP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Mehraj Malik,  was on Tuesday marshalled out of the Legislative Assembly here after he went to the well of the House to register his protest for not being allowed to speak.
Malik went into the well of the House while the Question Hour was going on, alleging that he was not being allowed to speak on issues in the assembly.
However, as he continued to protest in the well of the House, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered that the MLA be marshalled out.
Earlier, Malik arrived on a bike for the assembly proceedings after his security and driver were allegedly withdrawn.
"After taking away my escort, my driver was taken away before assembly session and Today the 2 PSO's i was provided have also been withdrawn from srinagar. i am the only MLA in J&K, without escort, Driver and PSO's (sic)," Malik said in a post on X.
The AAP MLA from Doda said J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat would be responsible if anything happened to him.
"The DG J&K after taking away my escort said, there is no threat in J&K and now today he has now taken away my PSO's. According to him every MLA in j&K has threat except me. So if anything happens to me he along with LG @manojsinha_shall be held responsible for that (sic)," he added.

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