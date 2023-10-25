Abducted girl rescued

Jammu, October 24
A girl who was allegedly abducted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district was rescued within 24 hours, the police said on Tuesday.
The police received the complaint regarding abduction from Yasser Hussain of Methwan area in Marwah tehsil. A case was registered on Monday and the Marwah police swung into action and successfully located her within 24 hours at the old bus stand area of Kishtwar on Tuesday, officials said. The accused was apprehended. SSP Khalil Poswal urged the general public to cooperate with the police in combating social crimes in their communities.
